New website aims to reduce pet surrenders, keep families together: Edmonton Humane Society

The Edmonton Humane Society (EHS) is aiming to reduce the amount of pets surrendered by launching a new online tool.

The online HELP (Helping Every Loved Pet) tool brings together multiple resources to help pet parents navigate common challenges.

Last year EHS had over 2,000 requests to surrender pets. It expects a similar number this year.

EHS CEO Liza Sunley says unexpected life challenges and the rising cost of living has impacted people’s ability to care for their pets.

The HELP tool compiles resources to connect pet parents with trainers, finding emergency boarding during a crisis or accessing financial help.

People can enter the type of pet they have and what issues they’re facing to get tailored recommendations.

“We recognize this isn’t a problem that we can shelter our way out of. We need to address the root causes of the issues so families can stay together,” Sunley said in a news release.

Housing issues are the fastest growing reason for people surrendering their pets, EHS said. It accounts for 25 per cent of cases last year and this year.

Other reasons include behaviour issues, allergies and being unable to afford pet care. EHS hopes the website will help pet parents address any of these issues early.

Sunley says the humane society has expanded its team to provide support seven days a week.