New Year's Day fire damages west Edmonton home

Fire crews responded to a blaze in west Edmonton on New Year's Day.

On Sunday, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) were dispatched at 10:57 a.m. to a La Perle area home near 184 Street and 96 Avenue.

CTV News Edmonton observed thick smoke and significant damage to a second-floor room.

Flames were brought under control just before 11:20 a.m., EFRS confirmed.

No injuries were reported.