Newborn baby found unattended in northeast Edmonton apartment
Published Sunday, April 18, 2021 6:46PM MDT
EDMONTON -- A newborn baby was found this afternoon abandoned in a northeast Edmonton apartment building.
Police confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that an unattended infant was located in the area of 65 Street and 129 Avenue on Sunday afternoon.
The infant was transported to hospital by EMS as a precaution.
Police say they are continuing to investigate and that they are unable to provide further information at this time.
