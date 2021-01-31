EDMONTON -- Families who are new to Canada grabbed their toboggans and hit the hill in Edmonton on Sunday afternoon.

It was part of Wintergration, a free program that welcomes Edmonton’s newcomers to learn and try out winter activities

All equipment is provided to give participants a hands-on winter recreation experience, and there’s some instruction as well.

“Some of them would like us to show them how to sled, so there’s some demonstrations, but once they try it for the first time they’re just having so much fun,” said spokesperson Angelika Matson. “They get the kids involved, and the adults get on the sleds too, and it just becomes a whole family activity.“

Upcoming events include an online scavenger hunt in February, and bird feeding in the river valley in March.

Wintergration is put on by the Edmonton Mennonite Centre for Newcomers.