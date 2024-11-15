Newly elected RMA president feels frank conversation with provincial government is needed
Kara Westerlund, newly elected president of the Rural Municipalities of Alberta, speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about her new role and the challenges facing RMA members.
This interview has been edited for clarity and length.
Michael Higgins: What motivated your pursuit of the role of president?
Kara Westerlund: I think the timing was perfect. I've been vice-president for the last seven years and I've worked with both Al Kemmere from Mountain View County, he was the prior president, to Paul McLauchlin.
Paul was stepping back this fall and I thought that the timing was right and the opportunity presented itself, so I put my name forward.
MH: Has there been a drop in RMA opposition to ditching the mounties for a provincial police service?
KW: From the rural side, it's not what we're hearing at all. We just came out of our convention, obviously, we spent four days together with the 69 rural municipalities. There was a little bit of chatter about it but for the most part, we're going to stand strong and fast with what our members are asking, and they're not interested in the provincial police force.
MH: Police funding certainly generated chatter at convention, including a resolution about making ratepayers aware of how much of their taxes are paid to the Alberta government for policing.
What prompted that push around transparency?
KW: We do have a few municipalities out there that have been breaking off the police funding on the property taxes when they go out.
We are into, I believe, five or six years now where rural municipalities are starting to pay for policing so we were trying to educate our members, and obviously our residents, on what portion of their property taxes go to pay for policing.
MH: Why would that be an issue, though, in the first place? If policing is a significant cost, what would keep municipalities from being clear with the residents about how their tax dollars are being spent?
KW: It's something new for us. Obviously, we haven't been paying for a number of years, and now we are paying for it. When this first came out, it was a laddered approach to how much the rurals were going to pay.
The other issue that we're facing is, we were promised a number of police officers and those numbers haven't come to fruition quite yet. I believe we're just over the halfway mark for the extra boots on the ground that we were promised, and I know with that comes its complications.
Talking directly with the RCMP, they're like any provincial or any police force across the province, across this country, and across North America, they're having issues with recruitment.
So it's interesting because I've been a part of this process all along and we said that when the promise was made, if we started paying, we were going to see more boots on the ground.
That was the first question I had, ‘How are you going to get the recruits,’ and ‘How are you going to get them through fast enough?’ And obviously, here we are, and we're still waiting to see those results.
MH: Your predecessor, Paul McLauchlin, he put a focus at the fall convention on financial hurdles, driving home the message the municipalities could go bankrupt in five to 10 years if things don't change. What's your read on the temperature in the room and how your member municipalities feel about the road forward?
KW: It's going to be definitely a challenging road forward. I always say it, the analogy is, it's a death by 1,000 cuts.
So I've been on council now for 14 years, as well as being on the RMA board for the last seven years, and I can't pinpoint exactly what's going to be the tipping point.
It is discussion that we're having around the board table. We're doing a deep dive into some of the municipal finances across this province, especially on the rural side, and we're seeing that. We're seeing the struggle is real.
You have the unpaid oil and gas tax, on top of dealing with the mature asset strategy, as well as the Asset Management Review happening.
Any of the cuts that you've seen that were promised to the oil and gas companies during COVID and in the downturn in the economy, that was done on the backs of residents, and especially those in rural Alberta.
A large amount of rural municipalities, the tax base for them is oil and gas, but at the same time, oil and gas are also the significant cause to a lot of our infrastructure issues too.
MH: How do you, as the new president, plan to approach dialogue with the Smith government around all of these issues: affordability, financial, state of member municipalities, funding for critical infrastructure?
KW: I think it's going to start with sitting down at the table and having a frank conversation about the direction that the provincial government is taking, where they're going, and where they see we fit into that.
We're dealing with rural municipalities facing bankruptcy, and it's something that we've never faced since I've been around and for generations.
There is legislation and a process forward for urbans to dissolve and become a part of a rural municipality but there is no path forward for a rural dissolving and what that's going to look like.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former soldier 'Canadian Dave' taken by the Taliban: sources
David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.
Is Canada Post delivering mail today? What to know about the strike
With Canada Post workers on strike, many individuals and businesses are facing the challenge of sending and receiving mail. Here are the answers to some of Canadians’ most-asked questions.
Canada Revenue Agency eliminating nearly 600 term positions by end of 2024
The Canada Revenue Agency will be eliminating approximately 600 temporary and contract employees across the country by mid-December.
Tracking respiratory viruses in Canada: RSV, influenza, COVID-19
As the country heads into the worst time of year for respiratory infections, the Canadian respiratory virus surveillance report tracks how prevalent certain viruses are each week and how the trends are changing week to week.
Other countries seeking out advice from Canada ahead of Trump return: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Donald Trump's return to the White House has boosted Canada's influence in the world as other international partners turn to Canada for advice on how to deal with him.
Former Waterloo, Ont. school principal pleads guilty to luring, sending sexually explicit material
A former elementary school principal in Waterloo, Ont. has pleaded guilty to charges that include luring and transmitting sexually explicit material to someone believed to be under the age of 16.
'No excuse for this': Winnipeg apartment building without mail for a year
Going to the mailbox to check for letters and packages is a daily ritual for many of us, but not for people living at a Manitoba Housing complex in Winnipeg. They're cut off from their mail.
Montreal children's hospitals urging parents to avoid ERs
The two biggest children’s hospitals in Montreal - the CHU Sainte-Justine and Montreal Children's Hospital - are asking parents to avoid bringing their children to the emergency room if possible due to a surge in patients.
Love story: Nova Scotia couple gets engaged at Taylor Swift's Toronto show
A Nova Scotia couple fulfilled their wildest dreams Thursday night when they got engaged at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Canada Post strike halts mail, parcel deliveries across the country
Canada Post workers are on strike after failing to reach a negotiated agreement with their employer.
-
Low loonie sparks concerns for some Alberta businesses, celebration for others
The Canadian dollar dropped to a four-year low this week, prompting mixed reaction in Alberta.
-
Ant keeping on the rise in Alberta according to young entrepreneur
It turns out that one of the tiniest creatures of them all is turning into a growing community across the country.
Lethbridge
-
Students put math, science skills to work for cardboard boat in Lethbridge competition
Two hundred students from across southern Alberta set sail at the University of Lethbridge Thursday, in cardboard boats.
-
5 arrested, shotgun seized following Lethbridge bust
Lethbridge police say charges have been laid against five people in connection with a high-risk incident that unfolded at a motel on Thursday.
-
Shop of Wonders returns to bring holiday joy to Lethbridge children in need
With Christmas fast approaching, MyCityCare's annual Shop of Wonders officially opened for the season Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan tire recycler suing province for $10M over 2 plus year contract dispute
A Saskatoon rubber manufacturer is taking the province to court, claiming millions of dollars in damages for breach of a contract as part of a dispute that's lasted more than two years.
-
No injuries in Saskatoon garage fire
Saskatoon firefighters responded to a garage fire on the 100 block of Avenue U South Thursday night.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada Post workers go on strike Friday morning, disrupting deliveries
Canadian Union of Postal Workers said approximately 55,000 workers are striking, claiming little progress has been made in the bargaining process.
Regina
-
'It's historic': For the first time, Regina city council will include 2 women of colour
Regina voters in two wards made history Wednesday night, electing two women of colour to serve on council for the first time in the city's history.
-
Saskatchewan tire recycler suing province for $10M over 2 plus year contract dispute
A Saskatoon rubber manufacturer is taking the province to court, claiming millions of dollars in damages for breach of a contract as part of a dispute that's lasted more than two years.
-
2 men charged with second-degree murder in connection to June homicide
Two men have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the investigation of a homicide that occurred on June 1 in Regina.
Vancouver
-
Joly, Blinken push to get B.C. river treaty through Congress before Trump government
Top officials in both Canada and the United States are pushing for the need to finalize the Columbia River Treaty to manage water flowing between the two countries before the administration change in America.
-
Insurance bureau estimates $110 million in damages from October storms in B.C.
Intense flooding that hammered British Columbia's coast last month has led to more than $110 million in insured damage claims.
-
Whistler ski hill opening a day early as snowfall expected for Sea to Sky corridor
One of Whistler’s two world-famous ski hills is opening for the season one day earlier than planned, as the resort says the mountains have been receiving plenty of powder.
Vancouver Island
-
Insurance bureau estimates $110 million in damages from October storms in B.C.
Intense flooding that hammered British Columbia's coast last month has led to more than $110 million in insured damage claims.
-
Nanaimo nurse suspended for 'unauthorized access of patient records,' college says
A Nanaimo nurse has agreed to a seven-day suspension for accessing patient records without authorization.
-
Uber plans to expand service area to cover all of B.C. 'in early 2025'
Ride-hailing giant Uber says it plans to expand its service area to cover all of British Columbia next year, and it's looking for drivers to help it do so.
Toronto
-
Toronto man wanted for allegedly selling fake concert and sporting tickets
Peel police are searching for a Toronto man who allegedly sold fake sporting and concert tickets to a victim, which resulted in a loss of over $38,000.
-
FBI releases new image of Canadian former Olympian sought on murder and drug charges
The FBI has released a new image of Ryan James Wedding, the Canadian ex-Olympian allegedly behind a deadly international drug ring.
-
Toronto couple fights over Taylor Swift tickets in divorce settlement
A Toronto couple bought two tickets to one of Taylor Swift's tour stops in the city, but unfortunately their love story didn't last and now they're fighting for who gets the seats.
Montreal
-
Montreal road rage caught on video: man charged with assault causing bodily harm
A 47-year-old Terrebonne man has been charged following a case of road rage in broad daylight last summer on the Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge.
-
Construction work in downtown Montreal to stop... for now
At long last, construction work on Sainte-Catherine Street in Montreal’s downtown core is taking a winter break, and with most of the underground infrastructure work completed, the city expects less disruptions in 2025.
-
Montreal children's hospitals urging parents to avoid ERs
The two biggest children’s hospitals in Montreal - the CHU Sainte-Justine and Montreal Children's Hospital - are asking parents to avoid bringing their children to the emergency room if possible due to a surge in patients.
Atlantic
-
Canada Post strike: Maritime provinces working to ensure vital cheques arrive
All three Maritime provinces are working on alternatives to ensure residents receive vital mail, like government cheques, after Canada Post workers hit the picket lines Friday morning.
-
N.S. RCMP seek information after shooting in North Preston
The RCMP in Nova Scotia is seeking information about a shooting in North Preston, N.S.
-
Woman, 64, dies after house fire in Bathurst, N.B.
A 64-year-old woman has died following a house fire in Bathurst, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP charge pool manufacturer Kurt Wittin with fraud
A Manitoba-based pool manufacturer has been charged with multiple counts of fraud following a lengthy investigation by RCMP.
-
'A little piece of history': Winnipeg homeowner finds 80-year-old letters hidden in walls
When George Arcioni began renovating his kitchen last summer, he didn’t expect to find a stack of letters hidden in the wall behind his oven.
-
Arrest made in North End homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service made an arrest in a North End homicide from nearly two months ago.
Ottawa
-
Canada Revenue Agency eliminating nearly 600 term positions by end of 2024
The Canada Revenue Agency will be eliminating approximately 600 temporary and contract employees across the country by mid-December.
-
Ottawa resident ordered to pay $35,000 after 2023 forest fire in Renfrew County
An Ottawa resident has pleaded guilty to failing to keep a fire under control after a wildfire consumed almost 45 hectares of land on Centennial Lake in Renfrew County.
-
Sir Winston Churchill 'Roaring Lion' portrait returns to Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel
The "Roaring Lion" returned to the walls of Ottawa's Fairmont Château Laurier, nearly three years after the historic portrait of Sir Winston Churchill was stolen.
Northern Ontario
-
Police in Canada collected wreckage after object shot down over Lake Huron
Newly released documents show the Royal Canadian Mounted Police collected wreckage after an unidentified object was shot down over Lake Huron in February of last year.
-
Senior charged with sex assault on a minor at a school in northern Ont.
A 72-year-old from Blind River has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a victim under the age of 16.
-
Driver airlifted to hospital after Manitoulin Island motorcycle crash
A motorcycle driver who sustained serious injuries in a crash on Manitoulin Island on Thursday evening was airlifted to Sudbury hospital.
Barrie
-
Mother testifies about son's struggles before his death in Midland murder trial
Chris Forrester’s mother took the witness stand on Friday in the second-degree murder trial of a man accused of killing her son three years ago.
-
Police successfully capture emu on the loose
On Friday, Nottawasaga OPP officers successfully captured a two legged friend along Concession Road 4 in Adjala-Tosorontio.
-
Man suffers with signs of hypothermia after water rescue
One person was left with signs of hypothermia after being rescued from Kempenfelt Bay in the early hours of the morning.
Kitchener
-
Former Waterloo, Ont. school principal pleads guilty to luring, sending sexually explicit material
A former elementary school principal in Waterloo, Ont. has pleaded guilty to charges that include luring and transmitting sexually explicit material to someone believed to be under the age of 16.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada Post workers go on strike Friday morning, disrupting deliveries
Canadian Union of Postal Workers said approximately 55,000 workers are striking, claiming little progress has been made in the bargaining process.
-
W5 Exclusive
W5 Exclusive Police bust reveals stolen vehicles en route from Canada to Africa – with reprogrammed key fobs
In part three of a CTV W5 investigation into how car thieves are able to drive off with modern cars so easily, correspondent Jon Woodward accompanied York Regional Police on a bust to find clues in one vehicle.
London
-
'The evidence was on graphic display before them': SIU concludes police committed no wrongs in death of Breanna Broadfoot's killer
An SIU report released on Friday has cleared London police of wrongdoing in the death of an 18-year-old man following a confrontation on the evening of July 16.
-
$115k in fines and expenses for Grand Bend property owners' unauthorized beachfront work
The Ausable Bayfield Conservation Authority (ABCA) says that work undertaken without a permit has cost some beach front property owners in Grand Bend a pretty penny.
-
'They're running the neighbourhood': Kerwood couple says their community is overrun by cats
A couple in the Middlesex County village of Kerwood, west of London, says their neighbourhood has so many cats that it’s negatively impacting their quality of life - they say that their township, Adelaide Metcalfe, is allowing the problem to get worse.
Windsor
-
Why these trees have been saved from the sprawling expansion of Highway 3
A memorial stone and oak trees have been protected from excavation along the corridor where the two-lane highway is expanding to four in Kingsville.
-
'All Canadians deserve to feel safe': Anti-hate funding expanded
The federal government has expanded a security program that aims to fight hate crime.
-
Additional charges laid against suspects in armed robberies investigation
Two men who were arrested in connection to violent armed robberies are facing additional charges.