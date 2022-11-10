'Next man up': Kane injury creates opportunity for others to shine, Oilers coach says

Evander Kane will rejoin his teammates in Florida on Saturday, but he won't be in the lineup for months, leaving the Edmonton Oilers to hold auditions for his replacement.

Kane, a big power-forward, is expected to miss at least three months after a skate blade cut his wrist during the Oilers' 3-2 win in Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He was rushed to hospital immediately.

"He's in good spirits. He came through his procedure pretty well. Everybody seems to be in a pretty good spot with where it's at," head coach Jay Woodcroft said Thursday.

Kane took a town car to Fort Lauderdale, Flo., to meet his teammates before they play the Panthers Saturday afternoon.

"He's in a good space physically, good space mentally. And now it's just about making sure he takes the time to convalesce properly and get up to speed and let time take its course," Woodcroft said.

The Oilers briefly left Florida to play the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday night. Rookie forward Dylan Holloway is expected to play in Kane's spot alongside centre Leon Draisaitl and winger Zach Hyman.

"I think he's excited about that opportunity," Woodcroft said, adding other forwards will get more ice time as well.

"The way I look at it is, it's a great opportunity. Next man up. I think all hockey players crave for a little bit more. Little bit more ice time, a little bit more responsibility."

The team has called up Mattias Janmark and Klim Kostin from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Janmark recorded 25 points in 67 games with Vegas last year, but was sent down after training camp.

"Obviously, I was not happy with it. I don't think anyone would (be). We all want to play in the NHL," he told reporters Thursday, adding that after he arrived in California "it was fun."

"I saw that as an opportunity to play top minutes, play more on the power-play, and regain that confidence back. And hopefully I can carry that over, partly, here."

Janmark skated as the fourth-line left winger Thursday with centre Devin Shore. Kostin shared time with Kailer Yamamoto on the other side.

After stopping 35 of 37 shots in Tampa Bay, Jack Campbell will start again against the Hurricanes.

The puck drops shortly after 5 p.m. MT.