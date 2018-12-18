

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Due to an unclaimed ticket from a Nov. 29 game, the 50/50 prize at Saturday's Edmonton Oilers match has a $68,000 head start.

The prize went unclaimed last month, and will rollover to the Dec. 22 prize when the Oilers face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

According to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, the last 50/50 rollover meant the prize started at $46,000. That winning ticket was worth $210,000.