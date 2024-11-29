Next Oilers 50/50 to support Ben Stelter Foundation, Kids with Cancer Society

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation's (EOCF) next 50/50 will support young children fighting cancer.

From Nov. 29 until Dec. 7, when the Oilers face the St. Louis Blues at home, part of the profits from the team's 50/50 will go toward the Ben Stelter Foundation and Kids with Cancer Society.

"The Ben Stelter Foundation continues to grow and impact the community," said Mike Stelter, Ben's dad and the foundation's executive director.

"In 2024 we have announced plans to bring Proton Beam Therapy, an advanced type of cancer treatment to Canada for the first time. Our Programs for Medical Equipment, Magical Experiences, Research and Venture Philanthropy are performing well as we continue to help pediatric oncology patients.

"We are very grateful to the Edmonton Oilers, Oil Country and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, for their continued unwavering support. Together, we are battling pediatric cancer."

Other prizes include a signed Leon Draisaitl jersey, Oilers tickets, gift cards and cash.

The main draw is right after the game against the Blues at 11 p.m.

50/50 tickets are available online.