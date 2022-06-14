Next UCP leader to be elected in October; candidates facing $150K entry fee

Alberta's United Conservative Party has announced a date and rules for its leadership contest.

The next head of the party will be chosen Oct. 6. That day, five polling stations will be open across the province. Mail-in ballots will be sent out Sept. 2 and must be returned by Oct. 3.

Among the requirements of candidates this year is a $150,000 entrance fee, a $25,000 refundable compliance deposit, and a nomination petition with at least 1,000 signatures from party members. That list must include 200 from each of the party's regions.

The entry fee is twice what was required in 2017 for the party's first leadership contest.

According to UCP president Cynthia Moore, the party is ensuring the contest is "revenue neutral so that the Party doesn't require funds from our 2023 campaign to finance the race."

“These rules demonstrate our commitment to running a fair, open and equitable leadership election,” the chair of the Leadership Election Committee, David Price, said in a news announcement.

Aspiring candidates have until July 20 to register.

Supporters have until Aug. 12 to join or renew their membership.

The full list of rules is available online.

The times and locations of the polling stations on Oct. 6 are to be announced at a later date.

Six candidates were registered with Elections Alberta as of June 14: Travis Toews, Brian Jean, Danielle Smith, Todd Loewen, Bill Rock and Leela Aheer.

Newly resigned transportation minister Rajan Sawhney launched her campaign on Monday.

Rebecca Schulz is expected to resign as children's services minister and enter the race on Tuesday, as well.