Next week's Edmonton city council meetings cancelled in wake of shooting
Council meetings at Edmonton City Hall scheduled for next week have been cancelled while cleanup from a brazen attack continues, the city has confirmed.
On Tuesday, a man armed with a long gun fired multiple shots inside the building and threw a Molotov cocktail from the second floor, causing a small fire, before he was arrested.
No one was injured.
The building has been closed since the incident while crews work to fix the damage.
City manager Andre Corbould says some of the glass panels and doors that were broken during the rampage have to be special ordered, which will take time due to supply chain issues, but says temporary measures will be put in place..
'This was a very traumatizing experience for employees," Corbould said. "The facilities maintenance folks are being very thoughtful about what they're doing and how they're repairing things. They're taking an approach of being trauma informed so that people are not retriggered or so there's less retriggering."
Corbould says there's no timeline to reopen the building.
"As of next week, we are not going to have any council meetings or committee meetings," he said. "We are going to take some time to focus on the work that needs to be done, and really focus on staff and the psychological safety that's required to make them feel better."
The following meetings scheduled for next week have been cancelled:
- Jan. 29 - City Council Public Hearing;
- Jan. 30 and 31 - City Council; and
- Feb. 2 - Special City Council.
"Council business scheduled to occur during these meetings will be rescheduled as soon as possible. New dates will be announced once confirmed," the city said in a Friday news release.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matt Marshall
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
University students, staff concerned over increased surveillance on exams
University students and staff across the country are concerned about increased surveillance on examinations, saying they can be overly-sensitive and cause undue stress during tests.
Canada suspends cash for UN agency serving Palestinians, amid probe into Hamas attack
Canada is joining the United States in suspending funding for a UN agency that supports Palestinians, in response to allegations agency staff played a role in the Hamas attack on Israel last October.
Payouts coming for hundreds of Alberta health workers impacted by COVID-19 vaccine rules
Hundreds of Alberta health-care workers unvaccinated against COVID-19 are being financially compensated after filing grievances with their union.
Donald Trump must pay an additional US$83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll in defamation case, jury says
A jury awarded US$83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll on Friday in a stinging and expensive rebuke to former president Donald Trump for his continued social media attacks against the longtime advice columnist over her claims that he sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store.
Bodies of B.C. helicopter crash victims still 'in the mountains,' family member says
Four days after a deadly helicopter crash in northern British Columbia, the bodies of the three victims have yet to be recovered from the mountainside, according to the uncle of two men who were aboard the aircraft.
Ontario man pleads guilty in 'brazen' fraud scheme in the U.S.
An Ontario man pleaded guilty to fraud charges in the United States this week after he sold nearly US$6 million worth of fake allergy and sensitivity tests to tens of thousands of people.
Here's how a powerful jet stream could impact Canadian weather
Canadians across the country will endure the effects of an unusually powerful jet stream that is set to to develop over the Pacific Ocean, according to a statement by the Weather Network's Forecast Centre.
James Smith stabbing victims had little chance of being saved by paramedics, pathologist says
The inquest into a series of brutal stabbings in rural Saskatchewan wrapped up its second week on Friday with another day of graphic testimony from a forensic pathologist.
Killer Ibrahim Ali to be moved from psychiatric hospital to detention centre, judge rules
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has ruled that Ibrahim Ali should be removed from the forensic psychiatric hospital where he has been held throughout his first-degree murder trial.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Payouts coming for hundreds of Alberta health workers impacted by COVID-19 vaccine rules
Hundreds of Alberta health-care workers unvaccinated against COVID-19 are being financially compensated after filing grievances with their union.
-
'Tenacious and adventurous': Calgary family asking for help bringing home loved one who died in Australia
A Calgary family is looking for help to bring home a loved one who died in Australia earlier this week.
-
Six-time world champion stallion Grated Coconut passes away peacefully at Stampede Ranch at 27
The Calgary Stampede lost a legend this month when Grated Coconut passed away at his home on the Stampede Ranch near Hanna, Alta.
Saskatoon
-
James Smith stabbing victims had little chance of being saved by paramedics, pathologist says
The inquest into a series of brutal stabbings in rural Saskatchewan wrapped up its second week on Friday with another day of graphic testimony from a forensic pathologist.
-
Man and woman face several charges after drug trafficking investigation
A man and a woman from Saskatoon have been arrested and charged following a drug trafficking investigation in the 1700 block of Preston Avenue North, according to police.
-
Saskatoon gas station had diesel in regular pump for nearly 24 hours
Almost a full day passed before a mix-up at a Saskatoon gas station was identified, leaving multiple drivers with diesel in their tanks by mistake.
Regina
-
Here's what's happening at the 2024 Frost Festival in Regina
Here's what's happening at the four city-wide hubs during Frost Festival in Regina.
-
SaskEnergy gives back to Regina school through company program
Members from SaskEnergy were recognized on Friday morning at the Arcola Community School by a gymnasium full of students.
-
How a lost dog from the Saskatchewan countryside ended up in downtown Toronto
A dog from the Saskatchewan countryside that had been missing since September has turned up in an unlikely place: downtown Toronto.
Atlantic
-
Rural N.B. homeowner questions property assessment increase
A homeowner in rural New Brunswick is questioning a big increase in his property assessment.
-
Man charged with first-degree murder in Charlottetown man's 1988 death
Police in Charlottetown say a 56-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and interfering with human remains in connection with the 1988 homicide of Byron Carr.
-
N.B. RCMP say man dead after snowmobile crash with moose
A 59-year-old man is dead after an alleged snowmobile crash in Allardville, N.B., on Thursday.
Toronto
-
Ontario to introduce new measures amid international student visa cap
The Doug Ford government will be introducing measures “to protect students and improve the integrity of Ontario’s postsecondary education,” including a review of programs with a large number of international students.
-
Spooner scores twice as Toronto downs New York 2-0 for first PWHL home victory
Natalie Spooner scored twice as Toronto defeated New York 2-0 for its first Professional Women's Hockey League home win Friday night.
-
Video shows beaver roaming Toronto waterfront unfazed by public
A beaver spotted near Toronto’s waterfront on Thursday remained unfazed by the public and excited children while it worked on building its dam in a video posted to social media by CTV's Adrian Ghobrial.
Montreal
-
U.S. government concerned about Quebec's French-language rules for commercial signage
Concerns about Quebec's proposed regulations on the language of commercial signage have reached as far as Washington after the U.S. government expressed its worries about the impact on American businesses.
-
Quebec Cardinal Gerald Lacroix denies sex assault allegations, stepping aside from his duties
Cardinal Gérald Lacroix, a high-ranking cardinal from Quebec, is stepping away from his duties after facing allegations of sexual assault in a class-action lawsuit.
-
Woman found dead in Montreal's east end in suspected femicide; man arrested at the scene
A woman in her 30s is dead after a stabbing in an apartment in Montreal's east end Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
Ottawa
-
Former Chapters building on Rideau Street to become event centre
The National Capital Commission (NCC) is looking at transforming the former Chapters building on Rideau Street into a new event centre.
-
Speed camera on Riverside Drive vandalized
Vandalism has hit at least one speed camera in Ottawa after someone spray painted it over.
-
Person suffers serious injuries after Ottawa west-end stabbing
The Ottawa Police is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man at a store in Ottawa's west-end earlier this month.
Kitchener
-
Mom says 4-year-old needed stitches after classroom incident in Cambridge, Ont.
A 4-year-old Cambridge girl needed three stitches under her right eye after a classroom incident involving another student.
-
Police looking for SUV seen in area before Kitchener homicide
Waterloo regional police have released a picture of a vehicle they believe is connected to Thursday’s homicide in Kitchener.
-
WATCH
WATCH Vehicle catches fire on Kitchener highway
Police shut down a section of Highway 8 in south Kitchener Friday as emergency crews responded to a vehicle on fire.
Northern Ontario
-
Cochrane mayor’s pay should be suspended 90 days, integrity commissioner rules
Cochrane Mayor Peter Politis bullied and harassed two senior managers in the town, the community’s integrity commissioner has ruled.
-
Speeding a factor in head-on bus crash that killed man in Sudbury, police say
A 61-year-old man has died following a head-on crash with a city bus in the Onaping area of Greater Sudbury.
-
Donald Trump must pay an additional US$83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll in defamation case, jury says
A jury awarded US$83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll on Friday in a stinging and expensive rebuke to former president Donald Trump for his continued social media attacks against the longtime advice columnist over her claims that he sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store.
Winnipeg
-
Indigenous leaders demand better accommodations for those travelling to Winnipeg for medical care
Leaders are demanding better accommodations for those travelling from remote First Nations to Winnipeg for medical care.
-
Hundreds without power Friday afternoon after car smashes in hydro pole
About 100 customers are likely to spend some of Friday night without power after a vehicle hit a hydro pole in Winnipeg’s Elmwood area.
-
Report details cost estimates, risks of proposed Manitoba landfill search for remains
The proposed search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two slain First Nations women could cost $90 million -- about half the projected maximum in an earlier estimate -- although searchers could face a "very high risk" from asbestos, a new report says.
Vancouver
-
B.C. inquest sees videos from inside burning Winters Hotel on day of fatal fire
Jesse Smith described the loud noise in the burning Winters Hotel in Vancouver as people were streaming out when she went back to help others and their pets escape.
-
Instructor who praised Oct. 7 Hamas attack 'no longer an employee,' Vancouver college says
An instructor from a Vancouver college who was placed on leave after publicly praising the Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel is "no longer an employee," the school confirmed Friday.
-
Bodies of B.C. helicopter crash victims still 'in the mountains,' family member says
Four days after a deadly helicopter crash in northern British Columbia, the bodies of the three victims have yet to be recovered from the mountainside, according to the uncle of two men who were aboard the aircraft.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver bus strike could affect transit as far away as Victoria if mediation is unsuccessful
Striking Metro Vancouver transit workers are seeking permission from the Labour Relations Board to take their picket lines as far away as Victoria and the Fraser Valley if mediation is unsuccessful, CTV News has learned.
-
Bodies of B.C. helicopter crash victims still 'in the mountains,' family member says
Four days after a deadly helicopter crash in northern British Columbia, the bodies of the three victims have yet to be recovered from the mountainside, according to the uncle of two men who were aboard the aircraft.
-
B.C. Health Minister announces appointment of new seniors advocate
British Columbia's new seniors advocate is Dan Levitt, an adjunct professor of gerontology at Simon Fraser University and the head of a non-profit long-term care home.