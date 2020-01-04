EDMONTON -- As of the new year, an online project platform that has seen Edmontonians launch, collaborate and showcase ideas has a new manager at its helm.

Launched in 2012, Make Something Edmonton offered a platform for city residents to work together on projects to better their city.

In an online post, those behind Make Something Edmonton announced it would no longer be run by a division of the Edmonton Economic Development Corporation, Innovate Edmonton, but instead by NextGen, another organization focused on bringing the ideas of community members to fruition.

"With our shared values to engage, inform and empower Edmontonians, Make Something Edmonton has found the perfect partner in Edmonton’s NextGen to help foster the growth and evolution of the community driven platform," the statement read.

The change was effective January 2020.

Organizers said they were proud of all Make Something Edmonton achieved in its seven years.

"Since its inception in 2012, Make Something Edmonton has evolved into something more than just a web-based platform for projects; it grew into a movement and a community. It enabled Edmontonians to explore what is possible and encouraged us all to get involved, to imagine what we can collectively do to make our city better - and with Edmonton’s NextGen that intrepid spirit will continue to live on."

All past projects uploaded onto the Make Something Edmonton web platform will be removed from the website and archived.

Make Something Edmonton became an initiative of Edmonton Economic Development (EEDC) back in 2014, receiving funding from the City of Edmonton.

More details were expected to follow in the new year.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to Make Something Edmonton for comment.