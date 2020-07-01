EDMONTON -- The NHL is leaning toward naming Edmonton and Toronto as the two hub cities where the league will return to play this summer, according to TSN.

In a string of tweets Wednesday morning, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie says barring any last minute complications Edmonton and Toronto will be chosen.

McKenzie added that nothing was carved in stone just yet, but if there are no hiccups in finalizing the tentative agreement, NHLPA membership could be voting on RPT/CBA/transition/critical dates by Friday or Saturday.

The league shortened its list of potential hub cities from 10 to six on May 21 to include Edmonton, Toronto, Vancouver, Vegas, Los Angeles and Chicago.

But Vancouver officially dropped out of the race on May 25 after it did not receive clearance from government and health officials late in the process, while Los Angeles and Chicago have been widely thought to be on the outside looking in.

The NHL wants training camp to start July 10, followed by playoffs.

Two hub cities would host the playoff teams over a series of weeks before a Stanley Cup winner is announced.