EDMONTON -- The NHL could officially announce Edmonton as a hub city after players voted on the return-to-play collective bargaining agreement Friday.

The NHL confirmed Friday it and the NHLPA ratified a four-year extenstion to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, meaning the league will resume play with Stanley Cup qualifier games on Aug. 1.

"The sweeping agreements pave the way for the resumption of the 2019-20 NHL season toward the crowning of a Stanley Cup champion by early October," the NHL said in a tweet.

NHL and NHLPA ratify four-year CBA extension and Return to Play Plan. #StanleyCup Qualifiers to begin August 1. https://t.co/IErZJ2hifT pic.twitter.com/f5HgirRFLB — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 10, 2020

On July 1, TSN reported the NHL had chosen Edmonton and Toronto as its two hub cities to finish out the season, beating out the likes of Las Vegas, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The selection process focused on health measures to keep players and staff safe from COVID-19, including lower virus numbers, testing capacity and a bubble with hotels, an arena and practice rinks.

On Thursday, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reported the top six teams in the western conference, which includes the Edmonton Oilers, would stay at the JW Marriot in Ice District, with the remaining six teams staying at the nearby Sutton Place.

McKenzie also previously reported the Stanley Cup Final will be played at Rogers Place.

Training camps are scheduled to begin Monday as part of Phase 3, with teams scheduled to travel to Edmonton and Toronto on July 26 when Phase 4 begins.