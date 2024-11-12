EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • NHL makes former Oilers, Red Wings GM Ken Holland a consultant

    Edmonton Oilers president and general manager Ken Holland speaks at a press conference in Edmonton on Tuesday May 7, 2019. (Jason Franson / The Canadian Press) Edmonton Oilers president and general manager Ken Holland speaks at a press conference in Edmonton on Tuesday May 7, 2019. (Jason Franson / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Ken Holland is back with the National Hockey League, having been given the job of hockey operations consultant.

    "We are delighted to welcome Ken to NHL Hockey Operations, where he will provide invaluable insight from his decades in the game as a player, scout and executive. He offers unmatched expertise in a wide range of areas," Colin Campbell, senior executive vice president of the department, said in a news release Tuesday.

    Holland has spent 27 years as an NHL general manager: five years with the Edmonton Oilers, and before that, 22 years with the Detroit Red Wings.

    Over his hockey management career, Holland earned four Stanley Cup rings and two Olympic gold medals, and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a "builder" 2020.

    He and the Oilers parted mutually when his contract ended, days after the Oilers lost the 2023-24 Stanley Cup Championship to the Florida Panthers. 

