NHL reschedules Oilers-Knights Game 2 to Saturday

Game 2 of the Edmonton Oilers-Vegas Golden Knights series will now be played on Saturday.

Initially, the NHL announced the round-two series would start with Games 1 and 2 on Wednesday and Friday.

On Tuesday, the league rescheduled the second game to Saturday at 5 p.m. MT.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Wednesday, May 3, 7:30 p.m. MT

Game 2: Saturday, May 6, 5 p.m. MT

Game 3: Monday, May 8, 6:30 p.m. MT

Game 4: Wednesday, May 10, 8 p.m. MT

IF NECESSARY

Game 5: Friday, May 12, time TBD

Game 6: Sunday, May 14, time TBD

Game 7: Tuesday, May 16, time TBD

A concert scheduled for May 10 at Rogers Place was moved to May 11.