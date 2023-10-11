NHL to host 2-day fan festival at Ice District for Heritage Classic
The NHL will host a two-day fan festival in downtown Edmonton's Ice District before the Oilers take on the Flames in the Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium.
The WestJet NHL Fan Park will be held on Friday, Oct. 27 (3 p.m. to 9 p.m.) and Saturday, Oct. 28 (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.) just outside Rogers Place.
There will be several activities, partners and prizes for hockey fans, including: clocking your slapshot, air hockey tables made out of ice, blind beer tasting and taking photos with the Stanley Cup.
For a full list of activities, click here.
The Heritage Classic is on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. MT.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Canada's foreign minister, defence chief to provide update on airlift plans
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre will be providing an update this morning on Canada's plans to use military planes to evacuate its citizens and their families from Israel.
How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel
Israel calls last week's devastating attack by Hamas its 9-11 moment. The secretive mastermind behind the assault, Palestinian militant Mohammed Deif, calls it Al Aqsa Flood.
Ontario NDP calls for retraction of Hamilton MPP's statement on Israel-Gaza war
The leader of Ontario’s NDP is calling on one of its own members to retract a statement on the Israel-Gaza war, which she says was not approved by the caucus.
Scientists winkle a secret from the 'Mona Lisa' about how Leonardo painted the masterpiece
The research, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, suggests that the famously curious, learned and inventive Italian Renaissance master may have been in a particularly experimental mood when he set to work on the "Mona Lisa" early in the 16th century.
NHL bans players from using Pride tape on the ice
The NHL sent a memo to teams last week clarifying what players can and cannot do as part of theme celebrations this season, including a ban on the use of rainbow-coloured stick tape for the Pride nights that have become a hot-button issue in hockey.
What to know on the fifth day of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The war between Israel and the militant group Hamas raged for a fifth day on Wednesday, as Israeli warplanes hammered neighbourhood after neighbourhood in the Gaza Strip. Here are some key takeaways from the war.
DEVELOPING Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighbourhoods as sealed-off territory faces imminent blackout
Palestinians in the sealed-off Gaza Strip scrambled to find safety Wednesday, as Israeli strikes demolished entire neighbourhoods, hospitals ran low on supplies and a power blackout was expected within hours, further deepening the misery of a war sparked by a deadly mass incursion of Hamas militants.
German sandal maker Birkenstock worth billions after U.S. initial public offering
LVMH-backed Birkenstock was set to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday after the German luxury sandal maker notched a valuation of US$9.3 billion in its U.S. initial public offering.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and over 5,100 injured.
Calgary
-
Flames fans to head to the Saddledome for new NHL season
The Calgary Flames will be kicking off the new NHL season on Wednesday evening at home against the Winnipeg Jets.
-
What to know on the fifth day of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The war between Israel and the militant group Hamas raged for a fifth day on Wednesday, as Israeli warplanes hammered neighbourhood after neighbourhood in the Gaza Strip. Here are some key takeaways from the war.
-
Northwest Calgary home severely damaged in fire
A home in northwest Calgary sustained extensive damage after it caught fire on Tuesday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Drug swab may not be admissible evidence in trial over Baeleigh Maurice death, Saskatoon court hears
A Saskatoon police officer described what he saw when he arrived at the scene where Baeleigh Maurice was hit by a truck just over two years ago.
-
Saskatoon residents look to news of Israel-Gaza war in horror
People in Saskatoon are looking on at the scenes coming out of the Israel-Gaza war in horror.
-
Concerned Saskatoon parents call out province for half-baked school repairs
The Saskatchewan NDP wants the province to address roof issues at a Saskatoon school that have persisted for months.
Regina
-
MLAs return to Sask. Legislature as province begins effort to push pronoun policy into law
The Government of Saskatchewan's introduction of its school pronoun policy legislation has been delayed after the official opposition blocked the move.
-
Win and they're in: Roughriders eye playoff picture despite losing skid
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have lost five games in a row. However if the team squeaks out a win against the Calgary Stampeders this week – they will earn a spot in the postseason.
-
Sask. labour groups hold rally over pronoun policy as rush legislative session begins
Saskatchewan labour groups are holding a rally at the legislative building on Tuesday, as provincial lawmakers gather two weeks early to pass a controversial piece of legislation.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP searching for armed man north of St. Stephen
New Brunswick RCMP says officers are searching for an armed man north of St. Stephen.
-
Alternate location considered for Halifax Remembrance Day ceremony due to homeless encampment
The growing homeless issue in Halifax may be having an impact on this year's Remembrance Day ceremonies in Grand Parade.
-
Health ministers converge in P.E.I. as governments negotiate final deals
Federal Health Minister Mark Holland is set to sit down with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Charlottetown on Wednesday to discuss how they're going to grow the health workforce.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman appealing bank's decision to not reimburse her after scammers drain nearly $4K from her account
An Ontario woman has decided to appeal her bank’s decision to not reimburse her after scammers drained nearly $4,000 out of her bank account.
-
Ontario NDP calls for retraction of Hamilton MPP's statement on Israel-Gaza war
The leader of Ontario’s NDP is calling on one of its own members to retract a statement on the Israel-Gaza war, which she says was not approved by the caucus.
-
Police searching for 2 men who reportedly broke into Toronto home wearing matching hats
Police are investigating after two men reportedly broke into a home and stole a number of items while donning bright orange reflective hats last week.
Montreal
-
Montreal man desperate for news about cousin who went missing after Israel attacks
A Canadian family is worried about the safety of their relative, Tiferet Lapidot, who they believe was likely taken hostage during the Hamas attacks at a music festival in Israel last weekend.
-
Air Canada grounds pilot over 'unacceptable' social media posts about Israel-Gaza war
Air Canada said it has grounded a pilot over 'unacceptable' posts on social media.
-
How to talk to kids and teens about the Israel-Hamas war
Mental health experts and school boards are offering support for kids and youth in Canada worried about the escalating Israel-Hamas war, as well as tips for parents on how to talk about it.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Community groups meeting to talk about Lansdowne 2.0 after costs balloon
Community groups will be holding a public meeting Wednesday night to discuss the future of Lansdowne Park.
-
Another day of rain in the city of Ottawa
The stretch of rain in the city of Ottawa is expected to end later this week. Ottawa has received more rain over the past six days than in September.
-
Here is when flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be available in Ottawa
Starting this week, vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 will be available in Ottawa for people at greatest risk of health complications. Full public eligibility will open by the end of October.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region residents rally, fear for family amid Israel-Gaza war
The ripple effects of the Israel-Gaza war are being felt in Waterloo Region.
-
Police searching for eight suspects in Conestoga Mall robbery
Waterloo regional police are looking for eight males in connection to a robbery at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo Tuesday evening.
-
Woman accused of defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas makes brief court appearance
A Brantford, Ont. woman accused of faking pregnancies and stillbirths to defraud doulas will next appear in court on Friday, Oct. 20.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman appealing bank's decision to not reimburse her after scammers drain nearly $4K from her account
An Ontario woman has decided to appeal her bank’s decision to not reimburse her after scammers drained nearly $4,000 out of her bank account.
-
North Bay police take aim at shopping cart theft
Shopping cart theft has become a major issue in North Bay, the North Bay Police Service said Tuesday.
-
North Bay suspect poured a drink on victim, then came at police with a weapon
A 64-year-old suspect who got into an argument with a neighbour got into much bigger trouble when police arrived to investigate.
Winnipeg
-
Hundreds in Winnipeg rally amid Israel-Gaza war
Hundreds gathered for a rally in Winnipeg to support Israel as the Israel-Gaza war continues.
-
Driver arrested one year after fatal crash on St. Mary's Road: police
Winnipeg police have arrested a driver nearly one year after a 17-year-old passenger was killed in a crash in St. Vital.
-
Request to acknowledge Hindu holiday Diwali on buses spurs debate
A request to have 'Happy Diwali' displayed on Winnipeg Transit buses has led to a debate in city hall over how to acknowledge different cultural events and holidays without excluding anyone.
Vancouver
-
2 women say they were threatened with murder and sexual assault following Israeli vigil in Vancouver
Two Metro Vancouver women say they were threatened by two men who were seen carrying Palestinian flags on Monday night.
-
B.C. to streamline accreditation process for foreign-trained professionals
The province pledges to begin rolling out new rules this month to make it easier for foreign-trained professionals to get credentialed in B.C.
-
RCMP say semi-truck driver crossed centre line in collision that killed Mission father
RCMP are still investigating a deadly head-on collision between two tractor trailers on Oct. 5 that killed a 41-year-old father of two from Mission.
Vancouver Island
-
'It has been a long time coming': Road upgrades to Bamfield now complete
Upgrades along the 76-kilometre stretch of road connecting Bamfield to Port Alberni are now complete.
-
Mountie cleared of wrongdoing in Campbell River shooting death
A Campbell River RCMP officer has been cleared of wrongdoing after he shot and killed a man who pointed a pellet gun at him.
-
B.C. private island listed for $1.5M
A private island has been listed for sale on Vancouver Island's Cowichan Lake.