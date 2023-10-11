NHL to host 2-day fan festival at Ice District for Heritage Classic

The NHL will host a two-day fan festival in downtown Edmonton's Ice District before the Oilers take on the Flames in the Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium.

The WestJet NHL Fan Park will be held on Friday, Oct. 27 (3 p.m. to 9 p.m.) and Saturday, Oct. 28 (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.) just outside Rogers Place.

There will be several activities, partners and prizes for hockey fans, including: clocking your slapshot, air hockey tables made out of ice, blind beer tasting and taking photos with the Stanley Cup.

For a full list of activities, click here.

The Heritage Classic is on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. MT.