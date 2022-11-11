'Nice to have the aviation heritage around us': 700 Wing RCAF remembrance ceremony held
Each Remembrance Day, members of the 700 City of Edmonton Wing Royal Canadian Air Force association host a special indoor ceremony at the Alberta Aviation Museum.
“It’s nice to have the aviation heritage around us,” said chairman Thomas Sand.
“It’s nice to be able to do it inside and it’s nice to have the ambiance of aviation, be encapsulated by the aviation ambiance,” he added.
“We do have a lot of veterans that live in the area, what perfect way to honour them and the sacrifices that they’ve made here at our facility,” said Jean Lauzon, the museum’s executive director.
The association has called Hangar 14, where the museum is located, home for more than a decade.
“We have an F-86 Sabre that was part of our heritage, of the 700 Wing’s heritage, that’s also on display here in the museum and we have a memorial out front of the hangar dedicated to those who’ve spent time and served and made the aviation community progress,” said Sand.
Anywhere between three and four hundred people typically attend this remembrance ceremony.
“They’ll learn about the museum when they’re attending the ceremony,” said Lauzon.
On Remembrance Day Lauzon said admission to the museum is by donation.
“A lot of people will come and pay their respects for the ceremony and then they’ll come in here and quite often they’ll see the amount of work that we do, the amount of effort that goes into the displays and the community projects and education projects that we do here and they tend to want to pitch in a little bit more,” Lauzon said.
With major repairs needed, Hangar 14’s future is up in the air. Lauzon said she met with city officials this week and is optimistic.
“Another developer that was potentially trying to look at options of what we have or what we could potentially do here,” she said. “The discussions are still ongoing and there are still a lot of options that we’re still exploring so it’s looking fairly positive.”
There are currently nine groups including the 700 Wing RCAF Association that operate out of the museum.
“We’re here for a few more years while the process plays out and we’re hoping for the best outcome and to be here in perpetuity,” said Sand.
“We have a veterans program and we have a youth program and it’s nice to be able to show and display the things we talk about and our memorial to talk about the people who dedicated their life to aviation here in Alberta and Canada.”
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb
