'Nice to have the aviation heritage around us': 700 Wing RCAF remembrance ceremony held

700 Wing RCAF Association remembrance ceremony held at the Alberta Aviation Museum on November 11, 2022. (Jessica Robb/CTV News Edmonton) 700 Wing RCAF Association remembrance ceremony held at the Alberta Aviation Museum on November 11, 2022. (Jessica Robb/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Man, 19, facing charges after lockdown at Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. college

Police say a 19-year-old man is facing charges after he was arrested Friday wearing a bulletproof vest at a junior college south of Montreal. The CEGEP de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu quickly went into lockdown after police received a 911 call for a man behaving in a "suspicious" way around 9 a.m., sending some students into a panic and heavily armed officers securing a perimeter around the facility.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island