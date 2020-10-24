EDMONTON -- A protest was held at the Alberta legislature grounds on Saturday afternoon to draw attention to Nigeria’s controversial Special Anti-Robbery Squad, or SARS.

About 100 people gathered at the legislature and then marched to Churchill Square.

Nigerians have been calling for the end of SARS in weeks of protests in that country. On Tuesday, soldiers opened fire on peaceful protestors.

Nigerians in Alberta say the Nigerian government needs to be held accountable.

“What we want from countries like Canada is definitely to put pressure on Nigerian governments, but no economic sanctions,” said Nomai Emina, a Nigerian Edmontonian. “And definitely would want our president and whoever was involved in the massacre to be tried for crimes against humanity.”

At least 12 people were killed in the shooting on Tuesday, according to Amnesty International.