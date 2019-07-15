Obstacle course racing has become a popular sport thanks to the television show, American Ninja Warrior.

And now that it's mainstream, the sport has its own crowning competition: the Ninja World Championship Finals.

Jamie Rahn, one of the nine Edmonton athletes set to compete in the tournament, has appeared on American Ninja Warrior twice.

"It became so popular and it's spread across multiple countries that I can make a living teaching and doing what I love," he said. "That didn’t exist several years ago. This wasn't a career or a thing more than a decade ago."

The Finals are in Albuquerque on July 21.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adam Cook