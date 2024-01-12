Nixon accuses Sohi of 'bizarre decision' on homelessness while vacationing in Hawaii

An Alberta minister is accusing Edmonton's mayor of "playing political games" by proposing "a housing and houselessness emergency" while on vacation in Hawaii.

On Thursday, Amarjeet Sohi said he will be making the motion at a special meeting of city council on Monday.

"The number of unhoused people in Edmonton has doubled since 2019, and the number of people flowing into houselessness exceeds the capacity of our social system," Sohi wrote in a statement.

But Jason Nixon, Alberta's minister for seniors, community and social services says the mayor's suggestion is "dangerous" and may stop people from seeking shelter during a wicked cold snap.

"I will continue to stand with [Sohi] in advocating for fair funding from the federal government," Nixon told reporters Friday.

"But when it comes to his bizarre decision to talk about having a state of emergency that will have no effect, that will not help any individuals that will be in trouble, will not create any more resources, and it's just a complete political stunt."

Nixon made the comments in Calgary where he was announcing an additional $10 million in funding for housing providers.

The minister reiterated previous assertions that there are enough emergency shelter spaces in the province for everyone who needs one and insisted Sohi's comments are misleading.

"This is dangerous for anybody to imply that there is not an adequate space for somebody to be warm on a day when it is -40 C," Nixon said.

"If it causes one person not to go in to get help because they think that there is no adequate space to get help and that person loses their life that is completely and utterly unacceptable."

Nixon said Alberta shelters were at 94 per cent capacity Thursday night as temperatures dipped well below -30 C. He said surge capacity is available and no one will be turned away.

On top of a record cold snap this week, Edmonton has also seen the controversial, and sometimes violent, removal of homeless encampments resulting in at least four arrests.

Sohi's statement included a proposal for him to meet with Nixon, federal housing minister Sean Fraser and Grand Chief of the Confederacy of Treaty 6 Cody Thomas "so all levels of government can sit at the same table and take action together."

Nixon said he is not interested in that meeting.

He insists the province's Edmonton Public Safety Cabinet Committee is on top of the situation and Alberta has committed "billions" for long-term affordable housing projects.

"I understand the mayor has been vacationing in Hawaii, and he and city council have not had the benefit of being briefed," Nixon said.

"City staff have been involved, though, throughout the process. And we expect council to be fully briefed on that strategy before they make any further political declarations that have no force and no effect."

Coun. Aaron Paquette said he is not likely to support Sohi's motion because it is "more about communication to the public" than solving the issue.

"I think we all know it's an emergency. The province is aware, the federal government is aware, the public is aware, and the city is aware," he told CTV News Edmonton.

"I'm not sure what the utility [of the motion] is, because unless we declare a local state of emergency, just saying this is an emergency doesn't give the city any extra or special powers to address the crisis."

Paquette said all leaders need to drop the politics and ideology and "just get it done."

Coun. Andrew Knack responded to Nixon Thursday night on X, formerly Twitter, saying the shelter issue is one of quality not quantity.

"What many people have suggested, including me, is that the standards are not good enough which is why some people aren’t choosing to use the shelters," Knack wrote.

"I greatly appreciate that you chose to fund additional shelter spaces in our city. Thank you. Now we need to see a further improvement to the current shelter standards."

Nixon said Friday that shelters in Alberta are much safer than encampments, where people have died and weapons have been found.

He said there are spaces where couples can stay near each other and other places their pets can be cared for while they stay at a shelter.

Sohi has called a press conference at city hall at 4 p.m.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski