No. 1 CFL draft pick aims to make Elks roster this season

Joel Dublanko didn't have to wait long to learn where he'll be starting his CFL career.

The Edmonton Elks selected the rugged linebacker first overall in the CFL draft Tuesday night. The six-foot-three, 240-pound Dublanko was regarded as the most pro-ready draft prospect.

After his college career at Cincinnati, he spent time in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks before playing in 2023 with the USFL's Philadelphia Stars. An American, Dublanko was eligible for the CFL draft due to the fact he has a Canadian parent.

Dublanko was in Edmonton on Tuesday night but said he still felt nervous waiting to hear his name called.

“I had a good feeling about it,” he told reporters Tuesday night on a CFL video conference. “It's an exciting time for me and my family.

“I'm really blessed and excited to be here.”

Edmonton had the first selection after finishing last in the West Division with a 4-14 record. The Elks haven't made the CFL playoffs since 2019 and have won just 11 regular-season games combined since then.

“My goal is to be a starter,” Dublanko said. “I've got to go in there and win my job (but) I hold myself to a really high standard and I believe I can accomplish that.

“I came from a winning program at Cincinnati, my expectation is to win. I know we haven't done a lot of winning here (Edmonton) in the past couple of years, but I think we've got a good shot to turn this thing around and that's what I'm all about.”

The Ottawa Redblacks then took receiver Nick Mardner. The six-foot-six, 206-pound Oakville, Ont., native played in the NCAA with Hawaii, Clemson and Auburn but last season had no catches in just four games with the Tigers.

Over his collegiate career, Mardner had 81 receptions for 1,488 yards (18.4-yard average) and 11 TDs. Mardner was invited to the New York Giants rookie mini-camp.

“I just want to prove to myself that I am who I say I am,” Mardner said. “Regardless of where it is, I just need to put it on film and show everybody what I am capable of.”

The Saskatchewan Roughriders, preparing for their first season under rookie head coach Corey Mace, looked to shore up their offensive line at No. 3, taking Toronto native Kyle Hergel of Boston College. But the six-foot-two, 300-pound guard signed a free-agent deal with the NFL's New Orleans Saints.

“I didn't have any expectations going into the whole thing,” Hergel said. “I'm looking forward to getting down to New Orleans, any opportunity is a great opportunity, I'm just thankful.

“It (being selected by Riders) is really exciting. It's a great legacy, a great program to be a part of.”

At No. 4, the Calgary Stampeders took McGill defensive back Benjamin Labrosse. The six-foot, 190-pound was a first-team All-Canadian in 2022 but was also invited to the Giants' rookie mini-camp.

The Toronto Argonauts, who dealt Canadian receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. to Edmonton this off-season, landed Laval's Kevin Mital with the fifth pick. The '22 Hec Crighton Trophy winner impressed at the CFL combine, posting a 4.58-second 40-yard dash time as well as 20 reps in the 225-pound bench press.

The B.C. Lions then selected Windsor offensive lineman George Una. Last season, the six-foot-three, 300-pound Toronto native helped his school win its first home playoff game since 1975.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats followed suit, taking Laval offensive lineman Nathaniel Dumoulin Duguay at No. 7. The six-foot-two, 293-pound Rimouski, Que., is a two-time All-Canadian.

Calgary acquired the No. 8 spot from the Winnipeg Bombers and selected Christy Nkanu, an offensive lineman from Washington State. The six-foot-one, 309-pound Nkanu is a versatile performer who can play multiple positions.

The Grey Cup-champion Montreal Alouettes concluded the opening round by taking Memphis linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku. The six-foot-four, 235-pound Levis, Que., native had 79 tackles (41 solo, 4.5 for loss), a sack, interception, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and blocked kick last season.

Cantin-Arku, who began his college career at Syracuse, was invited to the Miami Dolphins' rookie mini-camp.

Winnipeg made its first selection in the second round, No. 13 overall, taking UConn receiver Kevens Clercius. The six-foot-two, 217-pound Montreal native had 49 catches for 604 yards and five TDs in 37 career college games.

Then the Bombers took Delaware State running back Michael Chris-Ike at No. 14. The six-foot-one, 225-pound Hamilton native ran for 754 yards on 162 carries (4.7-yard average) with five TDs in 27 career games and earned an invitation to the New York Jets' rookie mini-camp.

Three picks later, Winnipeg selected Buffalo offensive lineman Gabe Wallace. The six-foot-six, 344-pound Salmon Arm, B.C., native started 28-of-49 college games, seeing action at left guard and both tackle spots.

With the previous selection, Hamilton took Wilfrid Laurier defensive end Luke Brubacher. The six-foot-six, 255-pound Listowel, Ont., native started playing football in 2021 with the Golden Hawks, over three seasons recording 61 tackles (15.5 for loss) and 12 sacks, with a team-high six coming last year.

Brubacher received an invitation to the New York Jets' rookie mini-camp.

And at No. 15, the B.C. Lions took UBC tackle Theo Benedet, Canadian university football's top lineman the last two years. But the towering six-foot-seven, 305-pound native of North Vancouver, B.C., signed as an undrafted free agent with the NFL's Chicago Bears.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2024.