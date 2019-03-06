Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
No arrests made after stabbing near Whyte Avenue on Tuesday night
A man went to a frozen yogurt store on 109 Street for help after he was stabbed on Mar. 5, 2019. (SEAN AMATO/CTV EDMONTON)
CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019 6:41AM MST
A man was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing near Whyte Avenue on Tuesday night.
Police were called around 9:25 p.m. after the victim went to the Menchie’s on 109 Street and 87 Avenue for help.
No arrests have been made in the case.