Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects after an incident in Terwillegar Heights on Sunday evening.

A spokesperson for Edmonton police told CTV News a suspect vehicle was fleeing from police when it was involved in two collisions.

The occupants ran from the scene on foot.

Air 1 and police canine units were called in to help with the investigation while officers canvassed the neighbourhood.



Police officer just came to the door, they’re looking for a male suspect possibly armed and advised to stay indoors and lock up! Very polite and I hope they catch who they’re looking for — Kayla Deanna (@GoldenGlassDove) June 24, 2019

A portion of Magrath Boulevard was closed due to police blocking off the roadway.

A smashed pickup truck could be seen behind the police tape.

Police have not confirmed why they were attempting to stop the vehicle.