No arrests made in Terwillegar Heights incident
Police block off a portion of Magrath Boulevard Sunday evening.
CTV News Edmonton
Published Sunday, June 23, 2019 9:55PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, June 24, 2019 7:34AM MDT
Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects after an incident in Terwillegar Heights on Sunday evening.
A spokesperson for Edmonton police told CTV News a suspect vehicle was fleeing from police when it was involved in two collisions.
The occupants ran from the scene on foot.
Air 1 and police canine units were called in to help with the investigation while officers canvassed the neighbourhood.
A portion of Magrath Boulevard was closed due to police blocking off the roadway.
A smashed pickup truck could be seen behind the police tape.
Police have not confirmed why they were attempting to stop the vehicle.