No cause yet for grass fires along Jasper Avenue: EFRS
Published Thursday, July 8, 2021 5:51PM MDT
Firefighters found three fires along Jasper Avenue on July 8, 2021.
Multiple grass fires needed to be extinguished in Edmonton's downtown core on Thursday.
A call was made at 1:13 p.m. to report multiple fires east of the Convention Centre. Crews found three small fires which they were able to get under control by 1:22 p.m., according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.
There was no word on a cause at the time.