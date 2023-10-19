Edmonton

    • No cause yet for Wednesday fire at southeast warehouse: EFRS

    Firefighters work at a warehouse on 77 Street and Coronet Road in southeast Edmonton on Oct. 18, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton / Galen McDougall) Firefighters work at a warehouse on 77 Street and Coronet Road in southeast Edmonton on Oct. 18, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton / Galen McDougall)

    A warehouse in east-central Edmonton was the scene of a fire Wednesday night.

    The blaze on 77 Street and Coronet Road was reported around 9:40 p.m., according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS).

    EFRS told CTV News Edmonton the building's walls were beginning to collapse, so their focus was preventing the flames from spreading further.

    No injuries were reported.

    Officials could not say how the fire started. 

