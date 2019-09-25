EDMONTON -- No Change in the Weather is a musical from Newfoundland playing at the Westbury Theatre from Friday, Sept. 25 to Saturday, Sept. 28.

“There’s a bit of everything… all sorts of things ensue,” says Kelly-Ann Evans, who is playing the character Faith.

Great Big Sea’s Bob Hallet co-created the play, which Evans says features Newfoundland music, comedy and a taste of current politics.

Paul Rowe, playing the part of James, calls the mixture “a hearty meal of Newfoundland.”

“James is on a bit of a mission to save Newfoundland, we’re confronting some serious financial matters at home and part of the mission of the show and my mission as a character is to awaken Canada to this particular reality,” says Rowe.

“There is some heavier political content in the show, but I think historically and culturally as Newfoundlanders, we’ve always dealt with our hardships and our struggles through music and through comedy,” says Evans.

This is the first time the show has gone on tour and according to Evans the show has already been seen by more than 10,000 people across Canada.

The cast says that while the show might seem geared towards Newfoundlanders, it has a lot of appeal for people in Alberta.

“We touch on it a little bit the connection between Newfoundland and Alberta in the show,” says Evans. “It’s a beautiful way for people to reconnect with the culture, reconnect with the music, but also a lot of people have come out of the show going ‘Wow! I’ve learned so much!’”

“If you buy in and you go on the journey with us, by the end you will be transformed,” says Rowe.

No Change in the Weather will be heading to Toronto next for the last stop of this tour. The cast is hoping it will eventually be able to bring the show to Broadway.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Graham Neil