

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





An autopsy has revealed that one of two seniors who were found dead in Parkland County last month was killed.

RCMP received a 911 call of a severely injured woman on September 24. Upon arrival, officers and EMS determined the 70-year-old woman was dead.

A 74-year-old man, who lived with the woman, was also found dead in the home.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton concluded one of the deceased died by homicide.

Police said there will be no charges as a result of the investigation.

The identities of the deceased were not being released.