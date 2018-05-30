A day after Wetaskiwin High School was placed on lockdown due to an alleged threat, and five youths were arrested, RCMP said no charges were laid.

RCMP officers were called to Wetaskiwin High School at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 29, after they were made aware of a possible threat in the parking lot.

The school was placed on lock down for about 30 minutes and police found and arrested five youths, the lockdown was lifted when the teens were arrested.

Investigators later determined there was no viable threat to the school, and no charges were laid. Police said school officials will be dealing with the students involved.