EDMONTON -- One driver was killed and another was hospitalized following a crash between a truck and semi near Looma on Tuesday.

Mounties were called to the scene of the two-vehicle collision at Highway 21 and Township Road 510, about 15 kilometres east of Beaumont, around 7 a.m.

Investigators believe the semi was heading south on Highway 21 when it collided with an eastbound truck on Township Road 510.

The 32-year-old man, from Beaumont, who had been driving the truck died on scene.

The semi driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to RCMP.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area while police investigated.

No charges are being laid.