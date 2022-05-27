No charges yet in Parkland County homicide: RCMP

A 29-year-old man's death in a hamlet west of Edmonton has been ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.

Parkland County RCMP were called on May 22 about a "disturbance" in Duffield, a community south of Highway 16 some 60 kilometres west of Edmonton.

Police say they found a Paul First Nation man dead when they arrived.

The autopsy was completed on May 25.

No charges have been laid. RCMP say they are still investigating.

The victim has not been named by police.