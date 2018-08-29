Edmonton Police said a 19-year-old man died early Wednesday, when the vehicle he was driving rolled on the Low Level Bridge.

Police said at about 2:30 a.m. a Chevrolet Malibu was headed north towards the Low Level Bridge, when the driver lost control and struck a concrete barrier before entering the bridge.

The car then hit metal beams on the bridge before rolling and coming to a rest on its roof.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The two male passengers were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said one of the passengers is 20 years old, but the identity of the second passenger had not been confirmed.

Acting Insp. Sean Anderson said late Wednesday morning the second injured male is also 20 years old.

Investigators have determined speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

The investigation and clean up forced police to shut down the bridge for much of Wednesday morning. Traffic was allowed back on the bridge at about 12:30 p.m.

Plus, city officials will also have to inspect the bridge.

“I believe they’ve been contacted and they are now doing their piece of the investigation,” Anderson said. “Because there was a portion of the bridge that was struck they need to inspect it to ensure that the structural continuity of the bridge is still there.”

City officials told CTV News an initial inspection of the bridge had been completed and they had found the car struck a minor support on the bridge. There is no concern for the overall integrity of the bridge.