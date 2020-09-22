EDMONTON -- Fire crews battled a fire at the waste management site in northeast Edmonton Tuesday morning, where a pile of recycling was burning.

The Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) facility at the Edmonton Waste Management Centre was evacuated for about two hours while crews worked to get the fire under control.

According to a spokesperson with Waste Services, the fire did not damage any equipment or buildings.

Operations at the site have returned to normal.

The fire was reported just after 7 a.m. and was out just after 10 a.m. Edmonton Fire Rescue Services had eight crews on scene.