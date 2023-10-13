'No direct threats' to Edmonton Jewish community but patrols stepped up: police

As war rages between Israel and Hamas roughly 10,000 kilometres away, police and the local public school board have increased security around places in the Alberta capital that are frequented by members of the Jewish community.

On Friday, a former Hamas leader's call for a "day of rage" put Jewish people around the world on alert and sparked heightened security around houses of worship, schools and cultural institutions.

"In our local community, we are very much on edge with the current situation," said Adam Zepp from the Jewish Federation of Edmonton.

"The Edmonton Police Service has been extremely helpful, proactive [and] have given us a sense of security. There's definitely an increased police presence in our communities."

EPS is "aware that the conflict in the Middle East is generating concern and fear," a spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton.

Hamas' assault last Saturday killed more than 1,300 Israelis, most of whom were civilians, and roughly 1,500 Hamas militants were killed in response, the Israeli government said.

The Gaza Health Ministry said Friday that roughly 1,800 people have been killed in the territory, more than half of them under the age of 18 or women.

"At this time, there are no direct threats to the public in Edmonton. We continue to proactively patrol some places of worship, schools, community centres and other areas of significance," said Cheryl Voordenhout with EPS.

Alberta's premier, Danielle Smith, also said her government "is monitoring the situation closely" following the calls of violence from Hamas, which she called a terrorist group.

"We ask for peace and safety in these very troubling times," she said at the start of an unrelated press conference in Calgary.

Social workers and psychologists have been dispatched to help kids at Talmud Torah School in west Edmonton, where security has also been heightened.

"This includes division security patrols at the school and in the area, working directly with the Edmonton Police Service, and a police presence at the school when EPS resources allow," said Anna Batchelor with Edmonton Public Schools.

"The safety of our students and schools is our top priority. Talmud Torah School has been in constant communication with families about how seriously we are taking this situation."

Zepp said there will be a candle-lighting ceremony in Edmonton on Saturday to honour the victims and pray for hostages taken by Hamas. The location is not being made public for security reasons.

"There's a lot of healing that needs to happen within our community and we have some future events to that regard where it's about bringing the community together and giving people the support they need," he told CTV News Edmonton.

Police are also aware of some demonstrations planned in Edmonton and will be there to keep people safe, Voordenhout said.

"EPS will monitor these events, ensure public safety and order, and respond to calls for service accordingly. It is our role to police behaviour, not beliefs," she wrote in a statement.

"With the violence escalating in the Middle East, the EPS will be vigilant regarding hate-related events, and will work closely with impacted communities to address safety and security."

Police have both a web page explaining how officers approach demonstrations and a portal for reporting hate incidents.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk and The Associated Press