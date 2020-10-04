EDMONTON -- There was a march through the streets downtown Red Deer on Sunday to stand up against racism, and things remained peaceful.

More than 100 people took part in the event.

The walk was organized in response to what happened in Red Deer two weeks ago when there was a clash between anti-racism advocates and counter-protesters

"We just want people to realize that the actions that took place in Red Deer on the 20th that is not the representation of our city. We don't condone violence. We don't condone hate speech. We don't welcome these hate groups into our town," said Cheryl Jamie, creator of Red Deer Against Racism.

There was also an anti-racism community discussion in Lacombe on Saturday.