EDMONTON -- The Alberta government won’t announce COVID-19 numbers Monday afternoon after the province’s website was under maintenance this weekend.

Last week Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said her next update, and the next data announcement, would come Tuesday “to give enough time to ensure all numbers are correct before reporting publicly.”

On Friday, Alberta set records for daily and active coronavirus cases, as well as hospitalizations.

That day, the province announced 622 infections, which increased Alberta’s active count to 5,172. Of those, 2,312 cases are in the Edmonton zone and 2,034 in the Calgary zone.

There are currently 140 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 25 of them in ICUs.

Hinshaw will announce cases for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday in her next update.

Alberta has reported 27,664 cases and 323 deaths since March.