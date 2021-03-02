EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will not give a COVID-19 update a day after the province eased some restrictions.

Alberta Health will post the latest COVID-19 data on its website Tuesday afternoon and Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give a live update Wednesday afternoon.

On Monday, Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced gyms would allow low-intensity fitness and opened libraries as part of phase 2 of its reopening plan.

Step 2 was supposed loosen restrictions in hotels, banquets and conference centres, but officials cited variant cases and a higher positivity rates as concerns.

"We're not out of the woods but we can continue taking small steps forward as we go into Step 2," the premier said.

"We're fully prepared to reinstate measures as needed if trends and daily cases shift," Shandro added.

Dr. Hinshaw reported 291 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 35 infections of the variant, a positivity rate of 4.9 per cent and an R-value of 1.01.

There are 4,674 active cases and 257 patients in hospital, including 48 in ICU.

As of Sunday, Alberta Health Services had administered 235,508 doses and fully vaccinated 88,145 people.