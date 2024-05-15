No Edmonton restaurants make Canada's 100 Best list, but 3 bars do

The list of Canada's 100 Best Restaurants of 2024 was revealed on Monday with Edmonton failing to earn a spot.

Every year, Canada's 100 Best magazine releases its lists for top choices in Canada for best overall restaurants, best new restaurants and best bars.

The magazine's choice for top five restaurants in Canada in 2024 are:

Mon Lapin - Montreal, QC Eludis - Toronto, ON Alo - Toronto, ON 20 Victoria - Toronto, ON Langdon Hall - Cambridge, ON

While Edmonton was left out of the picture for Canada's 100 Best Restaurants, three bars managed to earn a spot on the list with Clementine sitting at number 33, Bar Bricco at 40 and Baiju & Little Hong King at number 50.

Last year Biera and RGE RD made its way to spot number 84 and 89 of Canada's 100 Best Restaurants while Clementine ranked 25th among the best bars in the country.

The judging panel was made up of 150 professionals in the industry. Each judge is required to evaluate restaurants based on service, décor, depth of the cellar and, most importantly, food quality. Judges must also rate three restaurants outside of their home region.

This year welcomed 20 new restaurants to the list.

You can view the complete list for Canada's best restaurants and bars here.