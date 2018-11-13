ETS buses will not run on Groat Road until 2020 starting December 2.

The detour will make way for Groat Road Bridge and Road Renewal Project construction, expected to be completed in the summer of 2020.

Routes 128 and 130, and School Specials 725 and 757, will detour to the Government Centre Transit Centre, ETS said. As a result, bus stops along Groat Road, Victoria Park Road, 87 Avenue west of the University of Alberta and two southbound bus stops on 116 Street between Jasper Avenue and 100 Avenue will close temporarily.

There will be signage at the affected bus stops.

ETS said there will be new bus stops near the Corona and Grandin/Government Centre LRT stations.

For more information, visit takeets.com.