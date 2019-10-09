

CTV News Edmonton





Edmonton city council has voted down a proposal to provide free transit on Election Day.

The vote happened on Tuesday afternoon.

The motion was put forward by Ward 4 Coun. Aarron Paquette last week. He argued that the cost of a transit ticket could keep some from voters getting to the polls.

"Believe it or not, $3.50 for a transit fare, $7 if they're going there and back ... that's their groceries for the week," he said on Oct. 3.

Paquette says he is disappointed by the decision.