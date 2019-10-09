No free transit in Edmonton on Election Day
CTV News Edmonton
Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 8:13AM MDT
Edmonton city council has voted down a proposal to provide free transit on Election Day.
The vote happened on Tuesday afternoon.
The motion was put forward by Ward 4 Coun. Aarron Paquette last week. He argued that the cost of a transit ticket could keep some from voters getting to the polls.
"Believe it or not, $3.50 for a transit fare, $7 if they're going there and back ... that's their groceries for the week," he said on Oct. 3.
Paquette says he is disappointed by the decision.