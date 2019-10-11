Alberta is doing a soft launch of the flu vaccine this year, meaning some pharmacies will have shots available sooner than others.

The vaccine is being distributed across the province this week.

Unlike other years, pharmacies are able to provide shots as soon as they receive the vaccine.

But while they're not waiting for a firm start date, some pharmacies say they have been left waiting for the vaccine.

"We actually just received the vaccine yesterday. And I know a number of pharmacies are still awaiting their supply," said Will Leung, a pharmacist at the Strathcona Prescription Centre.

"Unfortunately, when you do receive them, you can start administering, so it's caused some unfair advantage to pharmacies who are able to service their patients, and while others are waiting."

Pharmacists are also compensated $13 for each flu shot administered, while doctors who offer flu vaccinations can submit it as part of their clinical billings for $10.14 per shot.

However, the health ministry says the rule change is meant to allow high-risk populations to get the shot as soon as possible.

"There was no policy decision about who would receive it first or not, that was all about logistics, and we shipped as we got vaccine to those who’d ordered it," explained Chief Medical Officer of Health, Deena Hinshaw.

"We sent it out to Alberta Health Services to do their outreach for their most vulnerable, and in addition we gave it to the large wholesale distributors to distribute to pharmacies and doctors’ offices across the province."

Leeung's concern is that "all of a sudden all of the patients would possibly seek services outside of their regular pharmacy."

He told CTV News Edmonton he'd like to see a better distribution process that sees the vaccine delivered to pharmacies, as well as a return to the flat start date—with exceptions made for those whose health needs or travel plans, for example, require an earlier shot.

The flu vaccine is offered freely at pharmacies to Albertans over five years old.

Children between six months and five years of age can get the shot for free at public clinics and doctors' offices.

Public clinics will begin the week of Oct. 21.

According to Alberta Health Services, enough vaccine has been ordered to immunize 35 per cent of Albertans, at a cost of $12.5 million.

The immunization rate in the previous two years was 31 per cent, and 29 per cent.

Hinshaw reminded the public that the show takes full effect about two weeks after it is administered.

Alberta counted just shy of 7,700 lab-confirmed flu cases last year, and just over 6,900 in 2017-18.

Fifty-two people hospitalized with the flu in 2018-19 died. In 2017-18, 92 people with lab-confirmed influenza died.

With files from Jeremy Thompson and CTV News Calgary