EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw won't issue her customary COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon; instead, the Alberta government will send out updated numbers before Premier Jason Kenney speaks at 6 p.m.

Alberta confirmed 98 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday. The province has a total of 1,348 to date, with 361 recoveries, and 24 deaths.

On Monday, Alberta Health Services adjusted its testing groups to include people over 65 years of age, group home and shelter workers, first responders, correctional staff and those involved in COVID-19 enforcement who show virus symptoms.

Premier Kenney will release Alberta's COVID-19 forecast with projections on how long the pandemic may last and how the province will deal with the coming weeks and months.

