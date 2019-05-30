

CTV Edmonton





The Metis settlement of Paddle Prairie says no structures have been lost in the hamlet, but CTV News has been unable to confirm if structures have been damaged in other parts of the community.

Crews are currently in the process of fighting grass fires along the highway and the creek in the area.

Overnight social media reports from the vice chair of the Metis Settlement said homes in that community had burned as a result of the Chuckegg Creek wildfire.

The fire, which is the same one that previously threatened the community of High Level, is now burning two kilometres from the Paddle Prairie settlement border, 70 kilometres south of High Level.

More to come…