No injuries after car smashes through front of southside daycare
Published Thursday, May 28, 2020 9:21AM MDT
A driver was uninjured after their car went through a window at a southside Edmonton daycare Thursday, May 28, 2020. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- There were no injuries but some scary moments when a car crashed through the front window of a daycare in Edmonton's southside Thursday morning.
According to police at the scene, the driver of a black sedan lost control while attempting to park their vehicle. The car went into the Educare Learning & Childcare Services storefront on Saddleback Road NW.
There was no one inside the building and the driver of the vehicle was not hurt.
No charges are being laid, police said.
A tow truck was on scene just after 9 p.m. to remove the vehicle from the daycare.