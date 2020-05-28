EDMONTON -- There were no injuries but some scary moments when a car crashed through the front window of a daycare in Edmonton's southside Thursday morning.

According to police at the scene, the driver of a black sedan lost control while attempting to park their vehicle. The car went into the Educare Learning & Childcare Services storefront on Saddleback Road NW.

There was no one inside the building and the driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

No charges are being laid, police said.

A tow truck was on scene just after 9 p.m. to remove the vehicle from the daycare.