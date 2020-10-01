Advertisement
No injuries after fire in south Edmonton yard
Published Thursday, October 1, 2020 2:27PM MDT
Fire scorched the back of a south Edmonton home on Thursday, but firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to the house.
EDMONTON -- Fire crews were able to save a south Edmonton home from serious damage after fire broke out on the back deck on Thursday morning.
Crews were called to the area of 83 Street and 27 Avenue around 11:40 a.m.
When they arrived, the fire on the deck was threatening the house.
Firefighters were able to put the fire out around 12:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported.