EDMONTON -- Crews were called to a house that was on fire in the area of 119 Avenue and 101 Street early Sunday morning.

The call came in around 5 a.m., with four crews responding within a few minutes.

The home was being moved onto a foundation at the time of the blaze.

No occupants were in the home and no one was injured.

The building smoldered for several hours, with the blaze being declared completely out by approximately 10:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.