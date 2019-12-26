EDMONTON -- A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on Christmas after the plane’s engine lost power.

The first report of a downed aircraft came in around 6 p.m. on Dec. 25, with multiple agencies responding to the call, including STARS, RCMP and the Grande Prairie Fire Department.

Shortly after, STARS spotted the aircraft in a field on the shores of Bear Lake near the Grandview Hutterite Colony.

Crew members made contact with the two occupants of the Cessna 150, who were not injured.

The plane did not suffer any damage.

The emergency landing occurred shortly after the plane took off from the Grande Prairie Airport.