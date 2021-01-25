EDMONTON -- Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating after a Cold Lake RCMP member fired a gun during the arrest of a 24-year-old man last week.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Friday. According to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, several RCMP officers were dispatched to a rural property near Ardmore for a report of a break-and-enter in progress.

When they arrived at the property, they saw a Ford F-350 truck backed into an open building on the property.

Police approached the truck, a confrontation broke out, and the truck hit an occupied marked police vehicle, ASIRT said. The officer then reportedly fired one shot from the service pistol.

The truck continued to drive past the other police vehicles and through some bushes before getting stuck in a ditch.

A man got out of the truck, and ASIRT said he and the woman in the passenger seat of the truck were taken into custody without incident.

No one was injured by the gunshot.

ASIRT is called in to investigate police incidents that involve serious injury or use of force.

RCMP have determined that the truck involved in the break-and-enter was stolen.

Wyatt James Will Whitford, 24, of Bonnyville, is facing the following charges:

Flight from Police

Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle

Assault with a weapon on a police officer

Resisting arrest

Two counts of mischief

Possession of stolen property

Two counts of failure to comply

Possession of a controlled substance

Whitford is scheduled to appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court on Jan. 27.