No injuries after RCMP officer fires shot in northern Alberta, ASIRT investigating
EDMONTON -- Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating after a Cold Lake RCMP member fired a gun during the arrest of a 24-year-old man last week.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Friday. According to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, several RCMP officers were dispatched to a rural property near Ardmore for a report of a break-and-enter in progress.
When they arrived at the property, they saw a Ford F-350 truck backed into an open building on the property.
Police approached the truck, a confrontation broke out, and the truck hit an occupied marked police vehicle, ASIRT said. The officer then reportedly fired one shot from the service pistol.
The truck continued to drive past the other police vehicles and through some bushes before getting stuck in a ditch.
A man got out of the truck, and ASIRT said he and the woman in the passenger seat of the truck were taken into custody without incident.
No one was injured by the gunshot.
ASIRT is called in to investigate police incidents that involve serious injury or use of force.
RCMP have determined that the truck involved in the break-and-enter was stolen.
Wyatt James Will Whitford, 24, of Bonnyville, is facing the following charges:
- Flight from Police
- Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle
- Assault with a weapon on a police officer
- Resisting arrest
- Two counts of mischief
- Possession of stolen property
- Two counts of failure to comply
- Possession of a controlled substance
Whitford is scheduled to appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court on Jan. 27.