EDMONTON -- Firefighters were called to a south Edmonton home late Thursday morning.

The blaze in two-storey home off of Orchards Boulevard was reported at 11:13 a.m.

Officials on scene said one person was inside 3282 Cherry Crescent SW at the time, but he escaped unharmed.

The fire started in the back of the home and damaged both storeys, but did not spread to neighbouring houses.

Although it was under control by 11:45 a.m., crews were still putting out hot spots as of noon.