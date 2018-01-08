An early morning fire destroyed two homes under construction in north Edmonton Monday.

Edmonton Fire Rescue said firefighters were called to the home, on 77 Street and Crystallina Road just after 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Crews arrived on the scene at 2:40 a.m. to the two homes engulfed in flames.

Eight crews responded to the fire, which was under control just before 3 a.m., and declared out at 7 a.m.

An Edmonton Fire Rescue spokesperson told CTV News no injuries were reported, and no one was evacuated due to the fire.

More to come…