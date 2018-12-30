

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Fire crews spent two hours Sunday morning putting out a fire that broke out in a detached garage north of downtown.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called to 114 Avenue and 94 Street around 8:30 a.m.

Two neighbouring homes were evacuated due to concern about the fire spreading because of the wind.

The fire was under control at 9:35 a.m., and completely out by 10:45 a.m., EFRS said. Crews were successful in ensuring the fire did not spread, although it did result in a partial roof collapse.

An unknown number of people had been living in the garage, but none reported any injuries.

EPCOR was called to the scene to turn off power.

Officials remained on scene late Sunday morning, investigating the fire’s cause and extent of damage.