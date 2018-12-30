Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
No injuries in Edmonton garage fire
Fire crews were called to 114 Avenue and 94 Street around 8:30 a.m. for a fire that broke out in a detached garage.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Sunday, December 30, 2018 12:16PM MST
Fire crews spent two hours Sunday morning putting out a fire that broke out in a detached garage north of downtown.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called to 114 Avenue and 94 Street around 8:30 a.m.
Two neighbouring homes were evacuated due to concern about the fire spreading because of the wind.
The fire was under control at 9:35 a.m., and completely out by 10:45 a.m., EFRS said. Crews were successful in ensuring the fire did not spread, although it did result in a partial roof collapse.
An unknown number of people had been living in the garage, but none reported any injuries.
EPCOR was called to the scene to turn off power.
Officials remained on scene late Sunday morning, investigating the fire’s cause and extent of damage.